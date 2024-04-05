Liverpool survive scare to return to top of Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister scored a screamer as Liverpool survived a big scare from bottom club Sheffield United to win 3-1 at Anfield and return to the top of the Premier League . The Reds are now two points clear of Arsenal and have a three-point gap on defending champions Manchester City with eight games to go - but while those title rivals had routine wins on Wednesday, Liverpool went through the wringer 24 hours later.

Jurgen Klopp's men were stuck in second gear at the start of the second half after Ivo Grbic's blast against Darwin Nunez had given them the lead before the break. It had all seemed too easy for them. Sheffield United - who had blown a golden chance to score after 32 seconds through James McAtee - capitalised on Liverpool's lack of intensity, with McAtee atoning for his miss with the cross for Gustavo Hamer to force an own goal from Conor Bradle

