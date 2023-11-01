Liverpool Street: Historic England says plans 'fundamentally misconceived'

Pictured before modernisation in 1985, Liverpool Street was one of the busiest commuter stations in London

Conservation body Historic England has joined a number of public figures in objecting to plans for London's Liverpool Street railway station. Development company Sellar wants to build offices, shops and a hotel at the terminal, in proposals deemed "grossly opportunistic" by critics.'Grossly disproportionate'

Broadcaster Stephen Fry and artist Tracey Emin are among dozens of public figures and conservationists opposing the proposals to build offices, shops and a hotel at the terminal. A statement from Historic England said: "The architectural harmony and heritage significance achieved by the last redevelopment would be destroyed, and the natural light over the concourse lost. headtopics.com

"The proposed tall buildings above are of grossly disproportionate scale and would trample on the station and the former Great Eastern Hotel, which is now listed at Grade II in recognition of its role as an impressive station frontage and for its lavish interiors.

"There, dramatic practical improvements were achieved and at the same time the wonderful heritage of the stations has been showcased and celebrated. The improvements at Liverpool Street Station would only be achieved by sacrificing much of the character." headtopics.com

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England said: "This scheme is fundamentally misconceived and misses the opportunity to unlock real public benefits while also enhancing the station's heritage. At Historic England we are in favour of development where it secures a sustainable future for our best public and private buildings. This scheme does not. We must seek a better outcome for this special place.

