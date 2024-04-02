Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock named top UK tourist attraction outside London

Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock has been named the top tourist attraction in the UK outside of London, according to a study by Leonardo Hotels. The dock, which offers shopping, unique exhibitions, and waterfront dining, attracts 6.

3 million visitors annually and has an average Google rating of 4.7 stars. In second place is Blackpool Pleasure Beach, followed by Brighton Palace Pier.

