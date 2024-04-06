Liverpool's Rare Victories at Old Trafford

Liverpool ’s record at Old Trafford understandably isn’t the best in the Premier League era. Travelling to bitter-rivals Manchester United 37 times in all competitions since 1992, they have lost 22 of those clashes and won on just seven occasions. Yet with victories few and far between, it has ultimately made each rare Reds win all the sweeter. Especially when 5-0 and 4-1 thrashings over the Red Devils immediately come to mind whenever the next trip to Old Trafford comes around.

A hat-trick of Danny Murphy 1-0 winners under Gerard Houllier memorably also make up the list, along with a 4-2 victory behind closed doors in May 2021 - in what is one of Jurgen Klopp’s only two Liverpool wins at the groun

