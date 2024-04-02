Liverpool's first dedicated gaming venue closes less than a year after opening

A city centre bar has thanked customers as it closed its doors less than a year after opening. Leveltap on Hanover Street in Liverpool city centre opened in May 2023 and was billed as the city’s first ever dedicated gaming venue. It featured 10 top-of-spec console stations, all containing a Nintendo Switch and either a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, along with two racing simulators and 20 PCs. The higher mezzanine level allied professional streamers and competitive teams to play matches too.

It was created by Scouse businessmen Adam Rydings and Callum Wilson, who wanted to create a unique space for professionals and casual gamers alike. READ MORE:Hand luggage warning to Jet2 and easyJet passengers using wheeled suitcases READ MORE:Amazon's 'magic' product works 'better than bleach on mould' Adam told the ECHO at its launch that they wanted to make Liverpool a hub for esports. The unique concept was praised by Merseyside-based gamers and Metro Mayor Steve Rothera

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fans of 'rare' bar gutted as it makes decision 'with heavy heart'Leveltap opened to much fanfare last year

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Klopp was not Liverpool’s first choice either: Mourinho, Wenger offer Liverpool hope after Alonso ‘snub’Jurgen Klopp was not Liverpool's primary candidate, Newcastle messed up one appointment and Spurs seem incapable of getting their favourite.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Liverpool ONE to Host Classic Characters for Liverpool Comic Con 2024Classic characters from film, television and comic books will take over Liverpool ONE this spring to welcome the arrival of Liverpool Comic Con 2024. The event returns to Liverpool's Exhibition Centre with exciting selfie opportunities and pop-up appearances from characters from Star Wars, Doctor Who, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Ghostbusters.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Microsoft's first AI PCs Surface with Intel cores and a Copilot keyUpgraded fondleslab and laptops limited to business buyers only, for now

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Desktop GPU shipments jumped by a third – no thanks to AI PCsPrices stabilized, so buyers opened their wallets

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Long-Lost Microsoft OS/2 2 Discovered and Run on Modern PCsTwo experts have managed to run the long-lost Microsoft OS/2 2 on modern PCs, giving a glimpse of how different the computer world could have been if it had been released in 1990.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »