Liverpool's Draw at Manchester United Feels Like a Loss for Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk admitted Liverpool 's draw at Manchester United felt like a loss as the Reds lost their place at the top of the Premier League . Another enthralling showdown at Old Trafford between the two enemies saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

After Luis Diaz put them in front midway through the second half, Liverpool wasted a series of chances to double their advantage as Andre Onana twice denied Mohamed Salah, who also rashly put the ball over the bar from close range and Darwin Nunez also went close. And they were made to pay for their lack of composure as Man United got level early in the second half when Mohamed Salah overtakes Premier League legend with record-breaking goal against Man United late Salah penalty to ensure Liverpool didn't leave empty-handed and suffer a second defeat at Old Trafford in the space of a month having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Man United last month. Clearly with the Cup exit still in mind, Van Dijk told Sky Sports: "Obviously it's our own fault again. We should've been 2-0 up at least at half time. "We had them under control and it's just a shame you know. It definitely feels like a loss at this point. "Because we were wasteful with our chances we gave them a lifeline.

Liverpool Manchester United Draw Loss Premier League Virgil Van Dijk

