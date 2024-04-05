Liverpool's Comeback Kings

Liverpool are making comebacks their thing. Seven times the Reds have fallen behind this season only to end the game triumphant, the latest coming against Brighton last weekend. It's got a whiff of 'champion's credentials'. This new-found, or rediscovered defiance, which has its roots in Jurgen Klopp 's refusal to surrender, will serve them well as this enthralling title race meanders and zigzags in unpredictable directions. Liverpool at their best have always been daring under Klopp.
They have won everything the club game has to offer. But this final farewell, before the German takes his emotional leave after nine years in charge at Anfield, has a different feel about it. While the theme is consistent, the methods are not. The blueprint is varied. And these are not cluster comebacks, there is evidence of Liverpool falling behind in most months this season before staging a fightback to claim victory - 21 points won from losing position
Liverpool Comebacks Jurgen Klopp Title Race Resilience
