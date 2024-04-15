Liverpool's Bad Week Continues with Defeat to Crystal Palace

A bad week for Liverpool became a terrible one thanks to Crystal Palace 's 1-0 win at Anfield on Sunday.
But here's how our colleagues over on the national pages viewed a first Premier League defeat at Anfield since October 2022...The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe writes: "They like to say 'this means more' at Liverpool, but perhaps this time it is all starting to mean too much. "Liverpool will need a miracle in Europe in midweek. The points tally may suggest otherwise, but without a radical upturn in form they will need the same to win the Premier League."Paul Joyce, of the The Times, writes: "Up went Alisson and, this time, Liverpool did not wriggle off the hook. It was the 97th minute, and a free-kick offered Jurgen Klopp’s side hope of salvaging the bare minimum from a contest that they had contrived to mess up.
"Go back a little further and it seemed that, no matter who was missing, Liverpool could win anywhere with anyone. There was a time to marvel at the success of the intrepid understudies. But extended exposure to first-team football can be perilous. For Jarell Quansah, Old Trafford was a game too far, when he was at fault for Bruno Fernandes’ goal. For Caoimhin Kelleher, it was Atalanta, when he erred for two goals.
Liverpool Crystal Palace Premier League Defeat Title Race Manchester City
