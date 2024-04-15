Liverpool's Bad Week Continues with Defeat to Crystal Palace

A bad week for Liverpool became a terrible one thanks to Crystal Palace 's 1-0 win at Anfield on Sunday.

But here's how our colleagues over on the national pages viewed a first Premier League defeat at Anfield since October 2022...The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe writes: "They like to say 'this means more' at Liverpool, but perhaps this time it is all starting to mean too much. "Liverpool will need a miracle in Europe in midweek. The points tally may suggest otherwise, but without a radical upturn in form they will need the same to win the Premier League."Paul Joyce, of the The Times, writes: "Up went Alisson and, this time, Liverpool did not wriggle off the hook. It was the 97th minute, and a free-kick offered Jurgen Klopp’s side hope of salvaging the bare minimum from a contest that they had contrived to mess up.

"Go back a little further and it seemed that, no matter who was missing, Liverpool could win anywhere with anyone. There was a time to marvel at the success of the intrepid understudies. But extended exposure to first-team football can be perilous. For Jarell Quansah, Old Trafford was a game too far, when he was at fault for Bruno Fernandes’ goal. For Caoimhin Kelleher, it was Atalanta, when he erred for two goals.

