Liverpool ONE to Host Sports Apparel Pop-Up Shop

Another big turnout is expected as Liverpool ONE readies to host a sports apparel pop-up shop. The previous limited arrival was the womenswear fashion brand Sister and Seeker. Hundreds of women from across the country waited hours in a massive queue through Liverpool city centre last month. Shoppers from as far away as Newcastle and Birmingham travelled to join the line which snaked from the end of the south end of Paradise Street, down through Wall Street and into South John Street.
Following the footsteps of Sisters and Seekers, another pop-up has been announced focusing on male-orientated sports looks. Kitbag Outlet is allowing sports fans to pick up top team shirts, replicas and apparel at a discount pric
