Liverpool need to address their goalkeeper situation, claims transfer correspondent

Transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke claimed that the Reds having four senior goalkeepers on their books proves that they need to “get their act together”. Forest ’s annual accounts released last week (28 March) revealed they have an operating loss of £61.5million – a 20 per cent jump on last season’s £51million.
O’Rourke was adamant that poor transfer decisions, notably having shot-stoppers Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessy, Matz Sels and Odysseas Vlachodimos all on the books, show they have made mistakes in recent windows.Hennessey, 37, joined from Burnley for free in the summer of 2022 but has made just nine appearances.Vlachodimos has made just seven appearances in all competitions while Turner was dropped to the bench in February in favour of Sels. Join the Football Insider WhatsApp channel to get all our exclusives and the breaking transfer news FIRS
