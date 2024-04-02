Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai praised by Klopp after win over Brighton

The fourth official's board may have underlined Dominik Szoboszlai once again falling short, but the rapturous applause indicated there was no reason for the Liverpool midfielder to be concerned. Certainly, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had nothing but plaudits for Szoboszlai following his part in securing a 2-1 home win over Brighton that ensured the Anfield outfit go into the midweek's latest round of Premier League matches two points clear at the summit with nine games remaining.

"Dom Szoboszlai was the surprising act," said Klopp. "The chaser, the chaos creator, and that worked really well I thought

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jurgen Klopp has the perfect name for Dominik Szoboszlai's new midfield roleLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given Dominik Szoboszlai a new role.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Jurgen Klopp criticizes referee's decision in Liverpool's match against BrightonLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticizes the referee's decision in the match against Brighton, arguing that a challenge on Alexis Mac Allister should have been a foul and a yellow card. Klopp questions the objectivity of the referee and expresses his frustration with the decision.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Heartwarming moment Jurgen Klopp spent with Sean Cox after Liverpool vs BrightonLiverpool supporter Sean Cox was reunited and shared a moment with Jurgen Klopp after the win over Brighton on Sunday

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Klopp praises Liverpool for ‘best we have played against De Zerbi’ on Brighton boss’ auditionLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side put in their best performance against Brighton under Robert De Zerbi on Sunday afternoon.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Jurgen Klopp becomes Liverpool’s fourth manager to hit astonishing milestone after victory against BrightonLiverpool came from behind to beat Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Liverpool team news for Brighton as Jurgen Klopp makes one change after injuryConfirmed team news from Anfield as Jurgen Klopp picks his Liverpool team to face Brighton

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »