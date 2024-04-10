Liverpool micro-brewery closes after collapsing into administration

A Liverpool micro-brewery has closed after it collapsed into administration. According to Companies House documents, Big Bog Brewing Company, based at the Venture Point East business park in Speke, appointed administrator Neil Henry of Lines Henry last month. The brewery has closed and its assets will be sold. Founded in North Wales in 2011, Big Bog moved its operations to Liverpool in 2016.
The brewery focused on traditional, hand-pulled cask ales, while sister brand Strawberry Fields Brewery produced modern craft beers from the same site, which also had a tap room. The brand's beers were found in pubs across Merseyside. Big Bog won eight awards at 2022's Independent Beer Awards. About the closure, Neil Henry said the higher price of materials and lower sales due to an increase in pub closures meant that the brewery faced financial difficulties. He added: 'All of this has meant that, despite producing a product that has won many awards and accolades, the business could not continue and has had to close.' The hospitality industry has taken a number of hits in recent time
Liverpool Micro-Brewery Administration Closure Financial Difficulties Traditional Cask Ales Awards
