Liverpool micro-brewery closes after collapsing into administration

A Liverpool micro-brewery has closed after it collapsed into administration. According to Companies House documents, Big Bog Brewing Company, based at the Venture Point East business park in Speke, appointed administrator Neil Henry of Lines Henry last month. The brewery has closed and its assets will be sold. Founded in North Wales in 2011, Big Bog moved its operations to Liverpool in 2016.

The brewery focused on traditional, hand-pulled cask ales, while sister brand Strawberry Fields Brewery produced modern craft beers from the same site, which also had a tap room. The brand's beers were found in pubs across Merseyside. Big Bog won eight awards at 2022's Independent Beer Awards. About the closure, Neil Henry said the higher price of materials and lower sales due to an increase in pub closures meant that the brewery faced financial difficulties. He added: 'All of this has meant that, despite producing a product that has won many awards and accolades, the business could not continue and has had to close.' The hospitality industry has taken a number of hits in recent time

Liverpool Micro-Brewery Administration Closure Financial Difficulties Traditional Cask Ales Awards

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman travels the world but misses one big thing about LiverpoolDara Beesely is documenting her travels around the world

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

'Intimidating for Liverpool' - Everton captain eyes big Derby crowdEXCLUSIVE: Everton captain Megan Finnigan is looking forward to leading her side out against Liverpool at Goodison Park after scoring at Anfield in both of the last two seasons

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Klopp made big mistake as Liverpool left with nothing but regrets after Man UtdLiverpool had Manchester United right where they wanted them but let them off the hook in a dramatic FA Cup defeat

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Michael Edwards branded ‘a genius’ as his first big job on Liverpool return is identifiedEdwards has been named as the Reds' new CEO of football having previously been a hugely successful sporting director at Anfield, and the club's former CEO Peter Moore has waxed lyrical about Edwards after his return to the club was announced.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Ex-Liverpool hero makes big call in Bradley vs Alexander-Arnold debateConor Bradley is enjoying an incredible season with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

'Positives for Liverpool - but a big chance missed'MOTD2 pundit Danny Murphy says Liverpool's draw at Old Trafford is not the end of the world for their title hopes - but they should have secured all three points.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »