Liverpool Legend Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band Announced as Headliner for Sound City 2024

Sound City has announced Liverpool legend Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band as the new headliner for the 2024 festival. The festival will take place between May 4 - 5 and will feature a stacked catalogue of artists.

Other artists announced include Home Counties, Flat Party, DellaXOZ, Wings Of Desire, Soft Launch, Terra Twin, Fraulein, NXDIA, and more.

