Liverpool Join Tottenham in Race for Bournemouth Star Lloyd Kelly

Liverpool have joined Tottenham in the race for Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly ahead of the January transfer window. The 25-year-old is out of contract on the south coast at the end of the season. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in the market for a versatile defender ahead of the mid-season window, and Kelly has long been on their radar.
It is believed there is huge interest in Kelly from elite clubs in the Premier League and Europe, with Serie A giants AC Milan among those keeping close tabs on his situation. Bournemouth could now be forced to accept a January offer for Kelly or risk him walking away from the club for free next summer. The defender has made eight appearances across all competitions this season with a series of injuries limiting his availability. Kelly joined the Cherries in 2019
