Liverpool Join Tottenham in Race for Bournemouth Star Lloyd Kelly

Liverpool have joined Tottenham in the race for Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly ahead of the January transfer window. The 25-year-old is out of contract on the south coast at the end of the season. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in the market for a versatile defender ahead of the mid-season window, and Kelly has long been on their radar.

It is believed there is huge interest in Kelly from elite clubs in the Premier League and Europe, with Serie A giants AC Milan among those keeping close tabs on his situation. Bournemouth could now be forced to accept a January offer for Kelly or risk him walking away from the club for free next summer. The defender has made eight appearances across all competitions this season with a series of injuries limiting his availability. Kelly joined the Cherries in 2019

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: FOOTYİNSİDER247 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Arsenal match against Brighton postponed because team bus drove to BournemouthArsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle - part two.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Arsenal match against Brighton postponed because team bus drove to BournemouthArsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle - part two.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

SPORTBİBLE: Arsenal's U18s game postponed after team bus travels to Bournemouth instead of BrightonArsenal’s U18s game against Brighton & Hove Albion has been called off for a peculiar reason.

Source: sportbible | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Man City handed injury worry as Haaland substituted vs BournemouthWe'll bring you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

SPORTBİBLE: Jeremy Doku is absolutely cooking against Bournemouth, he's a big problem for the Premier LeagueManchester City star Jeremy Doku is on fire.

Source: sportbible | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Jeremy Doku stars as Manchester City thrash BournemouthBernardo Silva twice benefited from Doku’s work with a brace.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »