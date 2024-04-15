Liverpool Holds Minute's Silence to Mark 35th Anniversary of Hillsborough Disaster

A minute's silence has been held across Liverpool to mark the 35th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster. The Hillsborough disaster saw the death of 97 Liverpool fans at the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989.On Monday at 3.06pm - the time the match was stopped - a minute's silence was observed in Liverpool .Members of the public gathered in Exchange Flags, behind the town hall, where You'll Never Walk Alone was played.
"Making the Hillsborough Law a reality would be a priority of my Labour government." Inquests into the 97 deaths, held after the original verdicts were quashed following the Hillsborough Independent Panel report, concluded in 2016.They found that the victims were unlawfully killed and errors by the police and ambulance service caused or contributed to the deaths.
Liverpool Hillsborough Disaster Anniversary Minute's Silence Football
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Liverpool to fall silent to mark 35 years since Hillsborough disasterNinety-seven people died at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15 1989.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »