Liverpool hold conversations with Ruben Amorim, not in the frame for Barcelona

David Ornstein says Liverpool have held “conversations” with Ruben Amorim , with Barcelona not “in the frame” for the Sporting head coach . He is being looked at by several clubs, though, and with Liverpool unlikely to act until the 2023/24 season finishes, they could face some fierce competition. Barcelona have been linked with Amorim as Xavi’s time at the Nou Camp nears its end, but Ornstein has said he is not “in the frame” to join the La Liga champions.
“My most recent information is that he is very much in the frame for Liverpool – not Barcelona – and conversations have taken place,” Ornstein said in a Q&A onOrnstein adds that he does not think Amorim is Liverpool’s “top target” right now, with the 39-year-old “definitely” leaving Sporting at the end of the season prefers a move to the Premier League over anywhere els
Liverpool Ruben Amorim Barcelona Sporting Head Coach
