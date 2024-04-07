Liverpool Held to 2-2 Draw by Manchester United

Liverpool missed a golden opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League after being held to a 2-2 draw with Manchester United . Despite dominating the game, Liverpool failed to capitalize on their chances and were punished for their profligacy. United equalized through Bruno Fernandes and took the lead with a goal from Kobie Mainoo. However, Liverpool managed to salvage a draw thanks to a penalty from Mohamed Salah .

The result leaves Liverpool level on points with Arsenal at the top of the standings

Liverpool Manchester United Premier League Draw Mohamed Salah Penalty

