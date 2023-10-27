Liverpool have been ‘most impressive’ side so far in Premier League title race

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman thinks Jurgen Klopp’s side have probably been the most convincing of the title-chasing teams so far this season., are currently fourth in the Premier League after winning six, drawing two and losing one of their opening nine matches this campaign.

“Manchester City have done okay as well, beating the teams they should be beating, but I would say that Liverpool have probably played the hardest games so far out of the teams in the title race.“They’ve played away from home against Brighton, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham, so the fact that they’re sitting close despite competing in those difficult fixtures is an indication that they’ve potentially been the most impressive so far out of all the title contenders.

On how important Luis Diaz is for Liverpool this season, McManaman added: “Luis Diaz is decisive, he likes to run at players and he’s very important to Liverpool. What’s most important about Liverpool’s forward line is that they have so many players in that department and they can all make an impact when they come off the bench. headtopics.com

“Liverpool’s strength is having five forwards and I believe Mo Salah is still the most important one of the quintet. Liverpool win over Toulouse was ‘perfect’ as ‘the kids’ take their ‘opportunity’ in 5-1 victory – Klopp

