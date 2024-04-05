Liverpool FC focused on competitions as they search for new manager

Sources have revealed that Liverpool FC won't want any distractions as they search for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp . The club is currently focused on the Premier League and Europa League competitions, and it is believed that Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is their preferred choice.

