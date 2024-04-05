Liverpool fans disappointed with Ryan Gravenberch's performance

Liverpool fans were left fuming with the performance of Ryan Gravenberch in the 3-1 win against Sheffield United on Thursday (4 April). The Dutch midfielder came into the side in place of top performer Wataru Endo, who picked up a knock in the win over Brighton last week. Gravenberch was making just his 10th Premier League start since joining Liverpool from Bayern Munich in last summer’s (2023) transfer window.
He lost possession 10 times and had just 46 touches despite playing in a more advanced midfield role, and spurned a good chance to double the Reds’ advantage in the first half.Alexis Mac Allister restored the advantage with a late screamer before Cody Gakpo’s header added shine to the result, sending the Reds back to the summit of the Premier League. Fans were left unimpressed by Gravenberch’s “awful” performance on social media and questioned why Elliott wasn’t given the nod by Jurgen Klopp.Gravenberch isn’t good enough. He’s been awful toda
Liverpool Ryan Gravenberch Performance Disappointment Sheffield United Premier League Harvey Elliott
