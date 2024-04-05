Liverpool fans disappointed with Ryan Gravenberch's performance

Liverpool fans were left fuming with the performance of Ryan Gravenberch in the 3-1 win against Sheffield United on Thursday (4 April). The Dutch midfielder came into the side in place of top performer Wataru Endo, who picked up a knock in the win over Brighton last week. Gravenberch was making just his 10th Premier League start since joining Liverpool from Bayern Munich in last summer’s (2023) transfer window.

He lost possession 10 times and had just 46 touches despite playing in a more advanced midfield role, and spurned a good chance to double the Reds’ advantage in the first half.Alexis Mac Allister restored the advantage with a late screamer before Cody Gakpo’s header added shine to the result, sending the Reds back to the summit of the Premier League. Fans were left unimpressed by Gravenberch’s “awful” performance on social media and questioned why Elliott wasn’t given the nod by Jurgen Klopp.Gravenberch isn’t good enough. He’s been awful toda

Liverpool Ryan Gravenberch Performance Disappointment Sheffield United Premier League Harvey Elliott

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sheffield trees: Six mature trees saved by order after felling work started in SheffieldAn order has been confirmed to save six mature trees on a Sheffield street after felling work started.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Sheffield tree scandal: Apology to Sheffield tree protesters over 'omission' by council leaderThe leader of Sheffield City Council has apologised that he gave an incorrect response to a street tree campaigner’s complaint about protesters who were subjected to “illegitimate pressure “over a court threat.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Konate, Gravenberch, Bajcetic - Liverpool injury news and return datesLiverpool take on Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday but they could be without Ibrahima Konate

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Sandy Ryan ruthlessly stopped Terri Harper to retain her WBO welterweight title in SheffieldSandy Ryan ruthlessly stopped British rival Terri Harper to retain her WBO welterweight title in Sheffield.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Jota, Alisson, Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool injury latest before Sheffield UtdLatest Liverpool injury news ahead of Thursday's Premier League clash with Sheffield United

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watchWhere to watch the Premier League match online between Liverpool and Sheffield United, including live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and more.

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »