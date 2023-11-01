Liverpool fans all make the same joke after Darwin Nunez’s stunning curling goal...

Liverpool fans joked Darwin Nunez is a certainty to win the Ballon d'Or after his stunning goal against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

After being pegged back by the Premier League strugglers, Liverpool retook the lead through a moment of brilliant quality by their Uruguayan forward, who curled the ball over Cherries goalkeeper Ionut Radu from the left side of the Bournemouth box.After a first season which saw him score just 15 goals in 42 appearances, Nunez appears to be settling in at Liverpool having netted seven goals in 14 appearances this term.

And his latest strike, which won Liverpool the fourth round tie, had some Liverpool fans jokingly suggest this is the start of his road to becoming a world beater, and then some.Liverpool star targeting England role like idol Steven Gerrard"Nunez is by far the best striker in the world and should be winning the Ballon d'Or," this confident fan said.Cody Gakpo put Jurgen Klopp's men 1-0 up at half time before Justin Kluivert equalised on 64 minutes. headtopics.com

But with a new era at the top echelons of the game round the corner, these Liverpool fans may wonder if Nunez can join stars including Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham among the elite.

