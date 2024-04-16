Liverpool face uphill battle in Europa League quarter-final

Liverpool have it all to do to turn around a three-goal deficit when they travel to Atalanta for their Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday night.

Atalanta have lost just three of their 20 matches at the Gewiss Stadium this season, keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding only 15 goals. Meanwhile, they only lost by one goal in each of those three defeats to Bologna, Napoli, and Inter Milan. And while Thiago Motta’s side are a surprise package in Italy this season, sitting fourth in the table and on course to clinch surprise qualification for next season’s Champions League, Atalanta’s most recent showing off the back of humbling Liverpool is arguably more concerning.

And their manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, has warned his side that despite their hefty lead, they aren’t in the semi-finals just yet.

Liverpool Europa League Quarter-Final Atalanta Comeback

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liverpool suffer shock 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in Europa League quarter-finalLiverpool were stunned by Atalanta in a 3-0 defeat in the Europa League quarter-final, putting their hopes of reaching the final in jeopardy. Jurgen Klopp's side lacked creativity and coherence, resulting in their first Anfield loss since February last year.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Liverpool suffer first-leg defeat to Atalanta in Europa League quarter-finalLiverpool were unrecognisable during their Europa League quarter-final first leg defeat bt Atalanta on Thursday evening. The Reds, who now trail their Italian opponents 3-0 on aggregate going into next week's return fixture, never looked like scoring during the contest at Anfield and were deservedly beaten on the night. The result marked a first loss on home soil for Jurgen Klopp's side in 14 months - since losing 5-2 to Real Madrid in the Champions League in February 2023 - and could well be their iconic manager's final European game barring another miracle next Thursday.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Liverpool line-up confirmed for Atalanta as Mohamed Salah one of six changesLiverpool make six changes for the visit of Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Key trio in running to return for Liverpool’s Europa League clash with AtalantaDiogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker have been out since February.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Key trio in running to return for Liverpool’s Europa League clash with AtalantaDiogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker have been out since February.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

We simulated Liverpool vs Atalanta to predict Europa League clashWe simulated the Europa League game between Liverpool and Atalanta on EA FC 24 to predict if the Reds could get back to winning ways.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »