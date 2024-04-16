Liverpool face uphill battle in Europa League quarter-final

Liverpool have it all to do to turn around a three-goal deficit when they travel to Atalanta for their Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday night.
Atalanta have lost just three of their 20 matches at the Gewiss Stadium this season, keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding only 15 goals. Meanwhile, they only lost by one goal in each of those three defeats to Bologna, Napoli, and Inter Milan. And while Thiago Motta’s side are a surprise package in Italy this season, sitting fourth in the table and on course to clinch surprise qualification for next season’s Champions League, Atalanta’s most recent showing off the back of humbling Liverpool is arguably more concerning.
And their manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, has warned his side that despite their hefty lead, they aren’t in the semi-finals just yet.
