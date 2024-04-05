Liverpool don't need to sign Jeremie Frimpong as Alexander-Arnold and Bradley are better, says Robinson

Liverpool “don’t need” to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong this summer as both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley are “better”., former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson claimed the Reds could utilise that money better by improving weaker positions in their squad.
that Liverpool and Man United are among the Premier League sides keen on a potential move for the wing-back, who has a £35million release clauseFrimpong, 23, has been a standout for Xabi Alonso’s league-topping Bundesliga side having bagged 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions from right-back, right midfield and right wing.However, Robinson was adamant that the former Celtic star would be surplus to requirements at Anfield next season and suggested that a “conversation” will be held by Liverpool chiefs regarding Bradley’s and Alexander-Arnold’s roles next season.“His time at Celtic showed he was a good player and at Leverkusen, he has gone on to the next leve
Liverpool Jeremie Frimpong Trent Alexander-Arnold Conor Bradley Transfer Premier League
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »