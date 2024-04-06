Liverpool considering Xavi Hernandez as potential Klopp replacement

Liverpool are reportedly considering Xavi Hernandez as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp , who is set to leave the club at the end of the season. Xavi, who currently manages Qatari side Al-Sadd, has been linked with several top clubs including Ajax and Borussia Dortmund.

However, Liverpool are said to be gaining strength as an option for the Spanish midfielder. Xavi has not made any guarantees about his future and it remains to be seen if he will be at Sporting come the end of the season.

Liverpool Xavi Hernandez Jurgen Klopp Replacement Football

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sportbible / 🏆 89. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Klopp was not Liverpool’s first choice either: Mourinho, Wenger offer Liverpool hope after Alonso ‘snub’Jurgen Klopp was not Liverpool's primary candidate, Newcastle messed up one appointment and Spurs seem incapable of getting their favourite.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Liverpool have ‘now decided to opt’ for Barcelona boss Xavi despite Amorim ‘talks’Liverpool have selected Barcelona boss Xavi as the man they want to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer, according to reports.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Liverpool told to consider Man Utd target Gareth Southgate as Jurgen Klopp’s successorGlen Johnson insists Liverpool shouldn't rule out making England boss Gareth Southgate their new manager in the summer amid links to rivals Man Utd.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Former Liverpool star urges club to consider Gareth Southgate as next manager after Jurgen KloppThe former reds defender has made a bold choice.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

FSG sent new Liverpool manager warning by Jurgen Klopp's former colleagueJurgen Klopp brought in Thomas Gronnemark to Liverpool as a throw-in coach where he spent five years before leaving last year

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Four Liverpool players 'turned' on Jurgen Klopp during his time at manager including 'super guy'Not all Liverpool players love Jurgen Klopp.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »