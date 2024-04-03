Liverpool considering Thiago Motta as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp

An interesting report about Liverpool's ongoing search for Jurgen Klopp's successor has come to light as a number of high-profile names continue to be linked with the soon-to-be-vacant post. In 2021 and is set to repeat that feat this season, has been tipped to take over the current Premier League leaders. But in a somewhat surprising revelation, Thiago Motta has also been earmarked as an option.
Youth set-up, former Italy international Motta enjoyed a spell at Spezia before being appointed Bologna head coach in the summer of 2022. Representatives were in attendance to watch Bologna’s 1-0 defeat against league leaders Inter Milan on March 9, according to Motta's style of play that has certainly caught the eye, with his philosophy "intriguing" those behind the scenes at Liverpool, says transfer correspondent “Outside of the two main candidates, he has a very interesting football philosophy that is intriguing to many at Liverpool," Jones adds
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »