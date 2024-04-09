Liverpool close to signing Ruben Amorim as Klopp's replacement

Liverpool are reportedly close to signing Ruben Amorim as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp . Manchester United 's Casemiro expresses concern over the team's inconsistent performances. The British government supports the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Paris Olympic Games . European executives have signed an initial agreement to create a Club World Cup in 2028. Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo apologizes for his celebration after scoring against Liverpool .

Arsenal will ban any supporter who sells their ticket to Bayern Munich fans. The British Transport Police will increase their presence ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final to prevent clashes with Liverpool fans

Liverpool Ruben Amorim Jurgen Klopp Manchester United Casemiro British Government Russian Athletes Belarusian Athletes Paris Olympic Games Club World Cup European Executives Kobbie Mainoo Arsenal Bayern Munich Champions League British Transport Police FA Cup Liverpool Fans

