Liverpool Cathedral to Host Interactive Exhibition

Liverpool Cathedral will welcome a new interactive exhibition this May. Infinite Encounters , a "captivating" group exhibit, will be made up of five elements that bring all five senses to life through art. Visitors to the Grade I listed building will be invited to interact and enjoy an experience of sound, sight, touch, smell and even taste. The show takes place from May 10 until June 2, and forms part of the Anglican Cathedral's centenary celebrations .

Part of the exhibition is Rasheed Araeen’s Zero to Infinity, previously staged at Tate Modern in summer 2023. READ MORE: 'Normal' home that held an incredible secret granted listed status READ MORE: Great British Menu winner bringing something special to Liverpool It's made up of a number of giant cubes which audiences can reshape and rebuild. Also in the exhibition, Liverpool-based artist Frances Disley presents Holodeck Programme 106, allowing people to engage in games of dominoes and construct jigsaws togethe

