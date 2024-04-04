Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk becomes travel ambassador for the city

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has taken on a new role as the city's travel ambassador . Travel brand Expedia has named Liverpool as one of their top 10 trending global destinations in their Unpack 2024 guide. Searches for trips to Liverpool have doubled year-on-year, with tourists coming from countries like the US, Canada, Australia, Norway and Ireland. To mark Liverpool 's rising popularity, Expedia has enlisted Reds skipper Van Dijk as their new ambassador.
The Dutch defender has created the ultimate travel guide, showcasing his favourite spots around the city. These include the famous Cavern Club, where The Beatles started their career, the renowned Royal Albert Dock and, naturally, Anfield, Van Dijk's home for the past six years. READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp makes remarkable admission over Liverpool title rivals and dismisses Man United claim READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp confirms fresh Liverpool injury concern as key duo near return "Travel is a real passion of mine," said Van Dij
Liverpool Virgil Van Dijk Travel Ambassador Expedia Trending Destinations Travel Guide
