Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk becomes travel ambassador for the city

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has taken on a new role as the city's travel ambassador . Travel brand Expedia has named Liverpool as one of their top 10 trending global destinations in their Unpack 2024 guide. Searches for trips to Liverpool have doubled year-on-year, with tourists coming from countries like the US, Canada, Australia, Norway and Ireland. To mark Liverpool 's rising popularity, Expedia has enlisted Reds skipper Van Dijk as their new ambassador.

The Dutch defender has created the ultimate travel guide, showcasing his favourite spots around the city. These include the famous Cavern Club, where The Beatles started their career, the renowned Royal Albert Dock and, naturally, Anfield, Van Dijk's home for the past six years. READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp makes remarkable admission over Liverpool title rivals and dismisses Man United claim READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp confirms fresh Liverpool injury concern as key duo near return "Travel is a real passion of mine," said Van Dij

Liverpool Virgil Van Dijk Travel Ambassador Expedia Trending Destinations Travel Guide

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Virgil van Dijk immense for Liverpool against Man City, Aston Villa lose their heads against SpursSky Sports' football writers assess Sunday's Premier League action as Virgil van Dijk holds it all together for Liverpool and Aston Villa capitulate.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Virgil van Dijk's Decline Fears Dispelled as He Shines in Liverpool's Quadruple BidThere were legitimate fears that the Dutchman was in decline last season but he has been integral to his team's quadruple bid

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »

Virgil van Dijk names LeBron James as his unseen Liverpool allyLiverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says LeBron James' message to him has inspired him to 'strive for greatness' as the Reds chase a historic quadruple this season

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Virgil van Dijk x LeBron James: The unlikely bond inspiring Liverpool’s captainLiverpool's captain is following the lead of LA Lakers star – and FSG investor – as he hunts four trophies

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Virgil van Dijk reveals prediction he made with Liverpool teammate has just come trueVan Dijk's 'no days off' attitude is telling.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk forces U-turn as pundit makes admissionLiverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk has joined up with the Netherlands national team this week ahead of their international friendlies against Scotland and Germany

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »