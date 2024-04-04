Liverpool Captain Van Dijk Talks About Chasing Silverware and Supporting Young Talent

The defender spoke with ITV News' Sports Editor Steve Scott about chasing silverware, his advice for Klopp's successor and supporting young talent. Van Dijk was appointed captain by the German manager last summer, and the two have a close relationship. Liverpool are top of the Premier League with nine games left to play, two points ahead of Arsenal and three in front of champions Manchester City, who are competing for their fourth consecutive title.

Van Dijk expressed the importance of winning trophies to make the end of the season emotional in a positive way

