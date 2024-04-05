Liverpool Brewery Love Lane Reopens Under New Ownership

Liverpool brewery Love Lane has reopened under new ownership. The brewery's bar and kitchen, found on Bridgewater Street in the Baltic Triangle, reopened yesterday (April 4) after a refurbishment. This came after it was saved from closure by Home Bargains' owner TJ Morris, who bought the brand out of administration in January 2023. Love Lane had fallen into administration in October 2023, just 18 months after it was last rescued.

TJ Morris' deal meant that the bar would reopen and Love Lane would recommence brewing under the new ownership, supplying its taproom, as well as bars and shops across the region. READ MORE: The ultimate guide to the Grand National 2024 on sale now READ MORE: Award-winning brewery says 'time is right' as it announces closure The taproom and kitchen closed at the end of February for work to take place. It welcomed people back through its doors yesterda

