Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to find out more on Conor Bradley's injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he will find out more on Conor Bradley 's injury in the next 48 hours.

The 20-year-old defender was in considerable pain following a challenge with Palace goalscorer Eberechi Eze in the 46th minute.Bradley received treatment on the pitch before being replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was making his first appearance in two months. He said: “How it is on these days, something like that happens as well. Conor overstretched his foot slightly. First moment, and what Conor felt, didn’t look great.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Conor Bradley Injury Ankle Crystal Palace

