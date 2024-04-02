Liverpool-born chef and Great British Menu winner to open new restaurant in hometown

A Liverpool-born chef and Great British Menu winner is returning to his hometown to open a new restaurant. Dan McGeorge won the BBC series back in 2021, while at Rothay Manor in Ambleside, Cumbria. Now, after the "difficult decision" to leave, he's back on a fresh path and will be opening restaurant Vetch this spring.

To be situated in a beautiful Grade-II listed building on Hope Street, Liverpool city centre, Vetch will offer a tasting menu, while the award-winning chef said it has "always been his dream to open his very own restaurant in the city"

