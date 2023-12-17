Liverpool Beats Manchester United for the First Time in WSL History

Liverpool beat fierce rivals Manchester United for the first time in the history of the WSL, coming from behind to seal a memorable 2-1 victory. Ella Toone had struck early for the hosts, capitalising on a blistering start from Marc Skinner's side, forcing a high turnover to get Leah Galton in behind. Galton struck her effort against the foot of the post before collecting the rebound and having the presence of mind to find Toone centrally, who applied a composed finish in the third minute.

But Liverpool came roaring back midway through the half, punishing Man Utd for a glut of wasted chances, as Emma Koivisto nodded Mel Lawley's cross beyond Mary Earps. Koivisto's celebrations were somewhat sheepish after replays showed the ball had actually struck the Finish international's arm before hitting the back of the net, and therefore should have been ruled out. Had VAR been active, the goal would have almost certainly been chalked off, but officials missed the transgression and very few Man Utd players protested





