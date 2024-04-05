Liverpool Beat Sheffield United to Return to the Top of the Table

Liverpool set a Premier League record in their victory over bottom-placed Sheffield United and overtook Arsenal at the top of the table . The title-chasing Reds were gifted a first-half lead after United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic hit Darwin Nunez with an attempted clearance and watched the ball rebound into the net. Sheffield United equalised against the run of play after half-time through a Gustavo Hamer header which deflected off Conor Bradley and crept past Liverpool ’s Caoimhin Kelleher.

But the hosts were not to be denied a 21st league win of the season and clinched the three points thanks to Alexis Mac Allister’s 20-yard screamer and Cody Gakpo’s late header. The victory at Anfield sends Jurgen Klopp’s side back to the top of the Premier League – two points ahead of Arsenal and three in front of Manchester City with eight games remainin

Liverpool Sheffield United Premier League Victory Top Of The Table

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Football news live: Liverpool vs Sheffield United reaction plus injury updatesStay updated with all the latest from the Premier League, WSL, MLS and across Europe

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Jamie Carragher names key Liverpool 'difference' in crucial Sheffield United winLiverpool moved two points clear at the top of the Premier League with their 3-1 win over Sheffield United

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Liverpool return to top of Premier League with victory over Sheffield UnitedLiverpool returned to the top of the Premier League after they survived a scare against rock-bottom Sheffield United. Alexis Mac Allister and substitute Cody Gakpo scored after a Conor Bradley own goal had levelled Darwin Nunez's freak opener to earn the Reds a 3-1 triumph at Anfield. The victory keeps them ahead of fellow title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Liverpool set new Premier League record in Sheffield United win to boost title bidLiverpool have broken a Premier League record.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Liverpool and Sheffield United players observe Ramadan during Premier League clashPlay during Liverpool and Sheffield United's Premier League clash was temporarily stopped to allow their Muslim players observing Ramadan to break their fast.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »