has insisted Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia is “inevitable” in 2024., claimed Jurgen Klopp won’t be happy to lose him but suggested it could be “good business” for the Merseysiders.

Saudi Pro League are working behind-the-scenes to bring the forward and Man City star Kevin De Bruyne to the Middle East in the summer of 2024. Salah has started the 2023-24 campaign in typically good form, notching 10 goals and four assists in 13 games across all competitions.“He’ll go out there and be the highest-paid player. I do see it happening in the summer.

“He’ll have a year left on his contract, and Liverpool will know it’s coming and have the chance to find a replacement.“As much as Klopp won’t want to lose him, he could well be given all that money to go out and replace him with someone younger. headtopics.com

“We don’t know if Salah’s legs will start to go in the coming years. I think it would be good business to move him on in 2024.”

