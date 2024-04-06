Liverpool and Arsenal Fans Furious Over Man City Penalty Decision

Liverpool and Arsenal fans are furious that their title rivals Man City did not concede a penalty during their 4-2 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday (6 April). Pep Guardiola’s side drew level with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table after their goal-filled victory at Selhurst Park. Palace opened the scoring early on through Jean-Philippe Mateta but City bounced back with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland to secure their 21st league win of the season.
However, City survived a scare in the first half when Josko Gvardiol collided with Eberechi Eze in the penalty area. Palace’s claims for a spot-kick were quickly dismissed by referee Paul Tierney and VAR decided to not intervene after a very swift check from Stockley Park.Liverpool and Arsenal fans flocked to social media to complain about the decision with some supporters claiming it was “corruption
