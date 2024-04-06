Liverpool and Arsenal Fans Furious Over Man City Penalty Decision

Liverpool and Arsenal fans are furious that their title rivals Man City did not concede a penalty during their 4-2 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday (6 April). Pep Guardiola’s side drew level with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table after their goal-filled victory at Selhurst Park. Palace opened the scoring early on through Jean-Philippe Mateta but City bounced back with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland to secure their 21st league win of the season.

However, City survived a scare in the first half when Josko Gvardiol collided with Eberechi Eze in the penalty area. Palace’s claims for a spot-kick were quickly dismissed by referee Paul Tierney and VAR decided to not intervene after a very swift check from Stockley Park.Liverpool and Arsenal fans flocked to social media to complain about the decision with some supporters claiming it was “corruption

Liverpool Arsenal Man City Penalty Crystal Palace Premier League

