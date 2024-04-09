Liverpool Adds Real Betis to US Pre-Season Tour

Having sold out both their pre-season games against Arsenal and Manchester United in the United States this summer it was little surprise that Liverpool added a third date. On Tuesday it was announced that the Reds would play Spanish La Liga side Real Betis on Friday, July 26, at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania, the home 68,400-seater arena of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

It is the third US city on the tour for Liverpool, and another new place to visit having played in New York, Boston, and South Bend the last time the club was stateside in 2019. Liverpool’s game with Arsenal is to take place at the 67,594-seater Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (July 31), home of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team, while the game with United will be contested at the 77,559 capacity Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, the home arena of the NCAA Division One college football team that represents the University of South Carolina, the South Carolina Gamecocks. READ MORE: How Liverpool plan to crack the US as 'huge' opportunity lies ahead READ MORE: How Liverpool became the most popular Premier League club in America Premier League clubs heading to the US isn’t a new phenomenon, but it is one that has become increasingly important in recent years and one that is likely to hot up even further over the course of the next decade as England’s biggest clubs jostle for supremacy in a market that is now cottoning on to European football in a big wa

