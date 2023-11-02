Live Blackpool traffic and delay updates on Thursday, November 2

and more across the town. Our reporters will be keeping a close eye on the roads across the morning rush hour, throughout the day, the evening rush hour and into the evening.

We'll also bring some information on other news relating to the town as it breaks throughout the day. Want to let us know about an incident causing problems near you? If you can do so safely, email lancslive@reachplc.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LiveLancs »

Live Blackpool traffic and delay updates on Wednesday, November 1Follow the updates below for all the latest and breaking news affecting traffic, travel and more across the seaside town Read more ⮕

Live Preston traffic and delay updates on Thursday, November 2Follow live updates on Preston road closures, roadworks, updates on train services and what's happening across the city today Read more ⮕

Live Blackpool traffic and delay updates on Tuesday, October 31Follow the updates below for all the latest and breaking news affecting traffic, travel and more across the seaside town Read more ⮕

LIVE Police and helicopter scrambled to Blackpool North Pier following incidentLancashire Constabulary and HM Coastguard are on the scene near Bloom Bar Read more ⮕

Live Preston traffic and delay updates on Wednesday, November 1Follow live updates on Preston road closures, roadworks, updates on train services and what's happening across the city today Read more ⮕

National Lottery results LIVE: Lotto numbers for tonight - Wendesday, November 1What are tonight's winning lottery numbers? Results for the Lotto Must be Won £12.7m jackpot draw Read more ⮕