Live A45 traffic as serious three-vehicle crash shuts road in both directions at Flore

The A45 has fully reopened following a multi-car collision at around 7am this morning.
The traffic is now coping well through the Oxford turn off at Weedon and the Upper Heyford Roundabout. Thank you for following along with our live blog.
United Kingdom Headlines
EFL: Leeds v Huddersfield & Southampton v Birmingham starts actionFollow live commentary, score & text updates from across the EFL Championship, League One & League Two. Read more ⮕
EFL: Southampton lead Birmingham; Leeds goalless with HuddersfieldFollow live commentary, score & text updates from across the EFL Championship, League One & League Two. Read more ⮕
Watch: Scrum V Live - Ospreys v Zebre in the URCOspreys host Zebre in the United Rugby Championship. Read more ⮕