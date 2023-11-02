Little Noah: Scion of Paradise Achievements

How many achievements are there in Little Noah: Scion of Paradise?You can view the full list ofNo, Little Noah: Scion of Paradise is not currently available on either Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.The release date For Little Noah: Scion of Paradise has yet to be announced.There are 13 secret achievements in Little Noah: Scion of Paradise.

How many achievements are there in Little Noah: Scion of Paradise?You can view the full list ofNo, Little Noah: Scion of Paradise is not currently available on either Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.The release date For Little Noah: Scion of Paradise has yet to be announced.There are 13 secret achievements in Little Noah: Scion of Paradise.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TrueAchievement »

Bubbly Leeds boy's 'neck lump' turned out to be cancer at four years oldNoah Gomersall has been called an inspiration for how he copes with his illness Read more ⮕

Study Finds Little Britain Sketch with Racist Language Considered Outdated and OffensiveA study conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of Ofcom reveals that a Little Britain sketch featuring racist language is considered explicitly racist and outdated by viewers. Participants expressed surprise that the sketch was available on BBC iPlayer and suggested that a warning and explanation should be provided. Read more ⮕

Controversial Little Britain Sketch Deemed Racist and OutdatedA recent audience research study by Ofcom has found that a sketch from the television show Little Britain, available on BBC iPlayer, is explicitly racist and outdated. The sketch, featuring David Walliams as a university employee describing an Asian student, was viewed as offensive and not acceptable for linear TV. Some participants found it funny but recognized its offensiveness. Viewers suggested that a video on demand platform was appropriate, but wanted a warning about the racist language and an explanation for its accessibility. Read more ⮕

Viewers' surprised 'racist' Little Britain sketch still availableWARNING: This article contains a description of the Little Britain sketch that some may find offensive Read more ⮕

Little Britain sketch is ‘explicitly racist and outdated’, Ofcom research findsResearch participants expressed surprise the controversial episode is still on iPlayer. Read more ⮕

Little Britain sketch is ‘explicitly racist and outdated’, Ofcom research findsResearch participants expressed surprise the controversial episode is still on iPlayer. Read more ⮕