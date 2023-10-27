Litterbug who left remains of takeaway on Devon beach tracked down and fined £100

A Devon resident who littered the remains of their takeaway on a beach has been fined £100 after being tracked down by the council.Torridge District Council officers were then able to work out which takeaway the leftovers had come from and piece together clues to find the culprit.The council is urging people to take their litter home if there is not a bin nearby, saying leaving it behind can lead to a fine or prosecution.

"Ot’s such a blatant disregard for the beautiful environment we’re lucky enough to live in," he added. "I’m glad our officers have such a good track record of tracking down and catching those responsible.

"Support from the public is vital as well, so we encourage people to come forward and report cases they come across and our officers will do the rest."

