Lisandro Martinez's Injury Woes Continue at Manchester United

It will soon be a year since Lisandro Martinez suffered the first of his many injuries in a Manchester United shirt. The bulldog-like defender, who had lifted the World Cup with Argentina four months earlier, fractured his metatarsal so badly against Sevilla in a Europa League clash that opposing countrymen Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel carried him off the pitch.

Martinez was then scooted down the tunnel on a stretcher, which in retrospect signalled the start of a long stretch of injury frustration. His subsequent operation forced him to miss the final 13 matches of the season, including the FA Cup final. READ MORE: United get double injury boost for Chelsea READ MORE: United have got two major things wrong with their injury crises In an update on social media on April 17, Martinez wrote: "Everything went really well, thanks to God! Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recover

Lisandro Martinez Injury Manchester United Defender Metatarsal Europa League Argentina Recovery

