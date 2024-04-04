Lisandro Martinez's Importance to Manchester United

It's a small sample size but the stats point to Lisandro Martinez 's importance to this Manchester United team. With the World Cup winner in the starting XI they are winning 56% of the time. Without him, that drops to 44%. The bad news for United and Erik ten Hag is that the centre-back has only been fit enough to start nine games this season.

The even worse news is that he faces another month on the sidelines with a muscle injury, the third separate issue that has forced him onto the sidelines this season. United's record with Martinez in the side is even better than those raw numbers attest to. Of the four defeats with him in the starting XI, three were away at Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich before the end of September. There have been far more disastrous performances this season than those game

Lisandro Martinez Manchester United Importance Stats Winning Percentage Injury

