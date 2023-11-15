Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry Following His Death

Lisa Kudrow has thanked Matthew Perry for ‘the best 10 years’ in a touching tribute, following his death at 54. The Friends actor, who played Chandler Bing in the sitcom for 10 seasons, was found dead at his home in LA last month. His cause of death has yet to be determined, with the results of his autopsy pending a toxicology report. After co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer offered their individual condolences on social media, Kudrow followed suit.

‘Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts,’ the Phoebe Buffay actress captioned a throwback polaroid beside her late castmate. ‘Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that. https://www.instagram.com/p/CzrZeG5P0n6/ ‘Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DA

