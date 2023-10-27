Lionel Messi's former manager calls Cristiano Ronaldo the 'best player in the world'

It was a performance to savour for Al Nassr fans, who witnessed their star man single-handedly carry his side towards victory.

After the full-time whistle, Al-Duhail manager Galtier couldn't help but praise Ronaldo, despite his side's narrow defeat. “When you face Ronaldo, there isn't much you can do," the Frenchman said."He scored two beautiful goals I'm at a loss for words to describe him.

Galtier went on to describe the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as"the best player in the world," in a subtle dig towards "What he did is extraordinary for a 38-year-old. He's still the best player in the world,” the 57-year-old added.Messi, who has rediscovered his very best form at Inter Miami in the MLS this term, had a bitter end to life in France, after failing to deliver the Champions League trophy PSG fans so badly crave. headtopics.com

But upon leaving the club, Galtier was incredibly complimentary towards the World Cup winner, describing him as"the best player in the history of football".“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football," he said about Messi back in June.

"This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes. “This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don’t think any of the comments or criticisms are justified. He’s always been there for the team. It’s been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season. headtopics.com

