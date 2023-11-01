Lionel Messi's Argentina team-mate Angel Di Maria blasts Germany legend Lothar Matthaus after he claimed Erling Haaland deserved to win 2023 Ballon d'Or

WHAT HAPPENED?for a record eighth time on Monday night, edging out City striker Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe into second and third respectively. But former Germany midfielder Matthaus said this was a "farce", pointing to the fact that Haaland won the treble with City and scored 52 goals in all competitions last term. The 36-year-old, on the other hand, scored 21 goals for PSG, but played a vital role in Argentina winning last year's World Cup.

When the Instagram account, Diario.ole, posted some of Matthaus' remarks, Di Maria commented: "Go and cry somewhere else."Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami in MLS, is in the autumn years of his career but is undoubtedly still one of the best players in the world. He is still proving his quality time after time on the international stage and, naturally, is one of the greatest to ever play the sport.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: goal »

Angel Di Maria defends Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or winFormer Manchester United star Angel Di Maria responds to Lothar Matthaus' criticism of Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win, stating that Messi's success is well-deserved. Read more ⮕

Angel Di Maria hits back at Lothar Matthaus' claim about Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or winAngel Di Maria has ripped into Lothar Matthaus for his comments regarding Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win. Read more ⮕

Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati claim top prizes at 2023 Ballon d’OrLionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati have won the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards. Messi, 36, captained Argentina to a 2022 World Cup triumph and won the 2022-23 Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain, securing his record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or at the ceremony in Paris on Monday. Read more ⮕

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami confirm China tour cancelledInter Miami say their China tour this month has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”. Read more ⮕

Lionel Messi fan thread 'proves' Cristiano Ronaldo is 'obsessed' with Ballon d'Or winnerLionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or this week Read more ⮕

Humble Lionel Messi gives diplomatic response when asked Cristiano Ronaldo question...The plaudits for Lionel Messi completing football with a World Cup triumph continued as he was awarded a record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or win in Paris, beating Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the award. Read more ⮕