Linfield's Response to Larne Defeat Puts Them on Top of the League

Chris Shields says September's 2-0 defeat to Larne was a 'get your a**e in gear' moment for Linfield. The sloppy Blues were punished by the champions at Inver Park, but since then they have won seven games on the bounce to sit top of the Sports Direct Premiership. During that impressive run they have scored 20 goals and conceded just three, a vast contrast to the porous defence that had blighted the start of their season

. Read more: Knockbreda thrown out of County Antrim Shield following protest 'It has been a good response since the Larne defeat. It is what was needed because we didn't perform that night,' Shields said. 'There were stern words after the game, and rightly so. It was a get your a*** in gear moment from the manager to the squad. 'We reacted well and put a good run together. We could have sulked about it but we reacted well and have won seven on the bounce. 'It is all going well at the minute.' The former Dundalk midfielder added: 'It was the manner of that defeat that hurt. If you lose a game but you are well in it, then the manager can accept that to a degree. 'But the manner we lost at Inver was disappointing. We needed to bounce back from that and I am sure David would even be smiling. 'It is about not being complacent now.' Shields says he is 'a bit surprised' at Linfield's lead at the top of the table, which stood at eight points prior to Friday night's game between Larne and Cliftonvill

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BELFASTLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BELFASTLİVE: Chris Shields on the 'get your a**e in gear' moment for Linfield this seasonIt proved the catalyst for an impressive seven-game winning streak in the Sports Direct Premiership

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Chris Shields hails former Linfield star on 'brilliant career'Alan Mannus brought the curtain down on his stellar career on Friday night

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Alan Mannus recalls humble Linfield beginnings and 2009 Blues exitThe veteran Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper will bring the curtain down on his glittering career this Friday night

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Larne vs Cliftonville TV and live stream info for Friday's gameThe two title rivals clash at Inver Park on Friday night, kick-off 7.45pm

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Alan Mannus opens up on Casement Park debate as he questions fundingThe former Linfield goalkeeper has given his verdict on Casement Park and all-island football

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Larne vs Cliftonville LIVE score updates from Inver ParkIt's third vs second in the Sports Direct Premiership on Friday night - kick-off 7.45pm

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »