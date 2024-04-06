Linfield midfielder Kyle McClean targets team success over personal glory

Kyle McClean has been picking up the plaudits for his performances, but the Linfield midfielder is targeting team success ahead of personal glory . McClean scored four goals in March , scoring doubles against Newry City in the league and Glentoran in the Irish Cup semi-final as well as helping the Blues to BetMcClean Cup glory with a fine performance in the final against Portadown .

The 25-year-old was named the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month off the back of his performances, but he is hoping Linfield can add more silverware before the end of the season. McClean said: "I'm delighted to win this award for the first time. I'd like to thank Dream Spanish Homes and the Football Writers for this prize. I'm really enjoying my football this season. It's nice to be amongst the goals - hopefully I can score a few more before the end of the season, but the most important thing is we add more silverware to our collection

