Linfield boss predicts more twists and turns in title race

David Healy admitted there was disappointment that Linfield failed to take full advantage of Larne 's slip up against Crusaders last weekend. The Blues boss is predicting plenty of more twists and turns in the final four games of the season as they once again have the chance to leapfrog the Invermen at the top of the Irish Premiership for the second time in a week.

They were left frustrated at The Oval last week as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Glentoran in terrible weather conditions, and while Healy is expecting it to be a bit easier with the weather at Seaview on Friday night he is expecting another stern test against Stephen Baxter's men. Read more: Cliftonville U18 boss pays huge 'Class of 2013' compliment to teen title winners Read more: Larne vs Cliftonville TV and live stream info for Saturday's game "There will be plenty more twists and turns to come in this title race, and there was always going to be," said the Linfield boss. "We knew the situation going into the game last Saturday, it was disappointing not to be able to go on and capitalise on where we were. "But I can't fault the players, they left everything out on the pitch again and we'll expect more of the same going forward." Healy believes Crusaders are one of the in-form teams right now, having claimed that 1-0 win over Larne six days ag

Linfield Title Race Disappointment Twists And Turns Irish Premiership Invermen David Healy Crusaders Larne

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cliftonville 2 Larne 0: RECAP the Reds dump out Larne to set up final with LinfieldJonny Addis and Ronan Hale the heroes for Cliftonville

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

David Healy warns Linfield squad about game managementLinfield manager David Healy has warned his squad about the importance of game management as they continue their pursuit of the Gibson Cup. Healy wants his players to avoid any costly mistakes in the remaining five games of the season. Despite a late scare in their recent match against Carrick Rangers, Linfield held on to secure the win. Healy emphasized the need for better game management to prevent similar situations in the future.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

David Healy sends out a warning to his title-chasing Linfield squadBlues boss knows they cannot afford any slip ups as they move into last five games

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Larne and Linfield hit six as Reds edge Loughgall - report & highlightsIt's as you were at the top of the Premiership as leaders Larne, second-placed Linfield and Cliftonville secure victories on Saturday.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Date change for potential title-decider between Linfield and LarneTop two sides meet at Windsor Park in penultimate game of another enthralling season

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Linfield trail Larne by point after draw with GlensLinfield draw 0-0 with Glentoran to reduce their deficit to Larne at the top to one point, Tiernan Lynch's side having lost 1-0 to Crusaders.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »