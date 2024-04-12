Linfield boss predicts more twists and turns in title race

David Healy admitted there was disappointment that Linfield failed to take full advantage of Larne 's slip up against Crusaders last weekend. The Blues boss is predicting plenty of more twists and turns in the final four games of the season as they once again have the chance to leapfrog the Invermen at the top of the Irish Premiership for the second time in a week.
They were left frustrated at The Oval last week as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Glentoran in terrible weather conditions, and while Healy is expecting it to be a bit easier with the weather at Seaview on Friday night he is expecting another stern test against Stephen Baxter's men. Read more: Cliftonville U18 boss pays huge 'Class of 2013' compliment to teen title winners Read more: Larne vs Cliftonville TV and live stream info for Saturday's game "There will be plenty more twists and turns to come in this title race, and there was always going to be," said the Linfield boss. "We knew the situation going into the game last Saturday, it was disappointing not to be able to go on and capitalise on where we were. "But I can't fault the players, they left everything out on the pitch again and we'll expect more of the same going forward." Healy believes Crusaders are one of the in-form teams right now, having claimed that 1-0 win over Larne six days ag
Linfield Title Race Disappointment Twists And Turns Irish Premiership Invermen David Healy Crusaders Larne
