Limited Services Available at Rushden Lakes Shopping Complex

Stores that are classed as non-essential retailers closed their doors when it became evident the coronavirus was becoming a pandemic. The only stores that remained open are those that sell food, medicine and household essentials such as cleaning supplies and certain DIY items. Rushden Lakes saw many stores closed when lockdown was enforced back in March. From big brand fashion to local independents, Rushden Lakes claims on their website that they have "something for everyone.

" As well as fashion retailers, the complex offers places to eat, drink and relax. A spokesperson for Rushden Lakes said: "Most of our stores are closed at Rushden Lakes except for M&S, Magazine Heaven, Boots and Holland & Barrett which remain open for essential items." If you are thinking of visiting the shopping complex, it is worth noting that the following stores are open for limited services: Please check for opening hours and only visit Rushden Lakes if you need to pick up essential item

